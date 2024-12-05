NEW CIVILITY WATCH: The Left Cheers An Assassination.

It wasn’t just Taylor Lorenz egging on crazed leftists to go on an assassination spree after the HealthPartners CEO was gunned down on the streets of New York.

It was a vast swathe of the Left who argued it was well-deserved justice and should be emulated with other CEOs. Lorenz herself suggested slyly that a Blue Cross CEO be next on the lst.

I used to think Taylor Lorenz was just a crazy Karen. Now I think she's an evil, repulsive, murder excusing stain that should be banished from polite society https://t.co/Jmdq5HT6cr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 5, 2024

Got to be honest, this kind of looks like an encouragement for murder. Lorenz is not well, and people in her life need to stage an intervention. pic.twitter.com/lWsZBhzgQI — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 5, 2024

Beege wrote earlier today a long post about Lorenz’s psychopathy, but the rot runs much deeper than one crazy “journalist” whose shtick is saying outrageous things then crying about how she is being oppressed by people who notice.

A vocal faction of the Left seems to revel in violence and violent imagery, cheering on riots, wearing T-shirts emblazoned with pictures of the murderous Che Guevara, identifying with Antifa, occupying buildings, and appropriating the raised first of defiance as their cherished symbol of resistance to civilization.

The Daily Beast sorta-kinda finds the assassin of Brian Thompson to be totally cool and dreamy: Disturbing Trend as Internet Thirsts After UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Assassin.

Although some social media commentators have condemned the yassification of the killer’s image—“control yourself” wrote one person—the fawning over an alleged murderer seems to reflect a phenomenon called hybristophilia. DeSales University professor of forensic psychology described it as type of attraction when a person “gets sexually aroused over someone else committing an offensive or violent act” in an 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan. The public’s recent fascination with the Menendez brothers, Ted Bundy and other men of ill repute over the years seem to back this up. Although there is “no empirical research” to illustrate just how common the phenomenon is, said Louis B. Schlesinger, Ph.D., comments about the UnitedHealthcare executive’s suspected shooter suggest it’s alive and well.

And not just in the offices of Rolling Stone these days, apparently: