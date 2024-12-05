PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: In 2018, the BBC reported: MSNBC’s Joy Reid addresses homophobic blog post controversy.

A US TV host sys she “genuinely does not believe” she wrote a series of homophobic blog posts that have resurfaced in recent days. MSNBC’s Joy Reid has come under fire after posts that mocked homosexuality and claimed to out people as gay were found on her old blog, The Reid Report. Earlier this week, she denied making the comments and said her website had been targeted by hackers. But on Saturday she admitted that there was no evidence for this claim. “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things, because they are completely alien to me,” she said on her morning programme AM Joy. “I hired cyber-security experts to see if somebody had manipulated my words or my former blog. And the reality is they have not been able to prove it.”

Today, Reid is leaning hard into the T portion of “LGBTQQIP2SAA” (and whatever additional letters or symbols may have been added since this post was published): Reid Compares Not Giving Gender-Altering Hormones To Minors To Nazism.

One can never expect MSNBC’s Joy Reid to be the level-headed voice of reason, but even by her standards, her Wednesday edition of The ReidOut was off the charts crazy. According to Reid, Tennessee’s law, currently being challenged at the Supreme Court, that forbids so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors is part of a Nazi-like tradition of targeting transgender people. * * * * * * * * “In fact, there are more kids who have been exposed to gun violence, estimated at 3 million, than there are transgender Americans of all ages in total. Targeting trans people isn’t new. It is an age-old tradition which Nazi Germany did with brutally violent ends in the 1930s. While the Supreme Court refuses to do anything about weapons of war in schools, today they seemed inclined to uphold Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors.” To make her case, Reid put up two headlines but didn’t elaborate on the corresponding articles. Perhaps there was a good reason why, because comparing not giving hormones to 10-year-olds to concentration camps and eugenics is absurd. Ironically, the people arguing in favor of “gender-affirming care” are the ones that push others towards sterility, but such details are inconvenient for Joy Reid.

