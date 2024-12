WHERE WE ARE:

These people cheered Obamacare, which turned the health insurance industry into a government vassal but want people murdered for the consequences of what they supported. Wild. https://t.co/jPzddQ30sg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 5, 2024

All kidding aside, this is real Weimar-era stuff we’re seeing — the assassination and those egging it on (like Taylor Lorenz) and excusing it (like SLU’s professor of “law and morality”).