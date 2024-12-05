December 5, 2024

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (ASSAD REGIME EDITION):

I didn’t believe the initial report from last weekend that Assad had fled to Moscow but the next report might very well be authentic.

Of course, anyone likely to replace Assad is also likely to be worse than Assad: There Ain’t No Good Guys, There Ain’t No [checks notes] Good Guys…

Posted at 6:12 pm by Stephen Green