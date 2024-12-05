EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (ASSAD REGIME EDITION):

A disaster is taking place for Russia and the Assad Regime in Syria 🇸🇾 Hama was just lost by Assad/Russia a couple of hours ago. HTS quickly advanced 26km South toward Homs If Homs is taken, Damascus is cut off from Latakia and Tartus, where Russia’s Air Base and Naval Base are pic.twitter.com/kD5ZZYTLjV — Ukraine Battle Map (@ukraine_map) December 5, 2024

I didn’t believe the initial report from last weekend that Assad had fled to Moscow but the next report might very well be authentic.

Of course, anyone likely to replace Assad is also likely to be worse than Assad: There Ain’t No Good Guys, There Ain’t No [checks notes] Good Guys…