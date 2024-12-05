“YOU F***ED UP, YOU TRUSTED US”: Sucker Dems took Biden at his ‘word’ – only to be left with egg on their face and a broken party.

Who are the biggest suckers in America?

Democrats.

They took the president at his “word as a Biden,” and now they’re left with egg on their face and a party in ruins.

Joe Biden’s all-encompassing, precisely 11-year retrospective pardon of his wayward 54-year-old son, Hunter, unprecedented in its scope, just fanned the flames of their discontent.

Now even risk-averse Gavin Newsom knows he’s safe riding with the pack when he publicly denounces Joe Biden for repeatedly lying that he would never pardon his son.

“I took the president at his word,” Newsom said Tuesday.