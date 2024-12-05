TEXAS: Paxton Takes Aim At Austin Homeless Industrial Complex. “It’s my working thesis that the Homeless Industrial complex is a way to not only rake off graft and corruption for the lest, but also launder money to donate directly to Democrats And what do you know? Search for Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center on Open Secrets yields 15 donations, all to Democrats, including Colin Allred and Kamala Harris this year.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.