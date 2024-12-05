December 5, 2024

TEXAS: Paxton Takes Aim At Austin Homeless Industrial Complex. “It’s my working thesis that the Homeless Industrial complex is a way to not only rake off graft and corruption for the lest, but also launder money to donate directly to Democrats And what do you know? Search for Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center on Open Secrets yields 15 donations, all to Democrats, including Colin Allred and Kamala Harris this year.”

Posted at 4:53 pm by Stephen Green