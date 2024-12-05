CATHERINE HERRIDGE REVEALS STORY ABOUT CBS AND ELON MUSK THAT EXPLAINS WHY LEGACY MEDIA IS IMPLODING:

She took it to the CBS executives and they told her she “couldn’t do it live.”

She asked, “What do you mean I can’t do it live?”

“Well, we don’t know what he’s going to say” was their replay according to Herridge.

She said she replied to her bosses, “Isn’t that what journalism is all about?”

Herridge explained that CBS then tried to condition the interview with possible alternatives, including having it edited, taped, and only on CBS. She said she felt so ashamed that a news organization would place so many restrictions on an interview like that that she couldn’t go back to Elon Musk, the free speech advocate. But it indicates how fearful CBS was that something that they might not want to come out might come out in such an interview. When you think that way, you’re no longer operating as a journalistic organization. You should want to report on the truth, whatever it is.

Herridge was then laid off in February when she was also looking into the Hunter Biden laptop story and they laid off other employees.