THE MORAL DEGENERACY OF AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Here is the very first paragraph of the executive summary of Amnesty’s new report on Israel’s supposed “genocide” in Gaza. You will notice that Amnesty traces Israel’s offensive in Gaza to October 7, 2023. In fact, Israel was too busy fighting off genocidal Hamas terrorists committing unspeakable atrocities within Israel on 10/7 to be launching any forces into Gaza. Amnesty surely knows that, and thus (a) shows immediately that it has no concern for factual accuracy; and (b) is intentionally trying to blur the sequence of events so that readers forget what really happened on October 7, turning a genocidal assault *on* Israel into the beginning of a supposed genocide by Israel. H/T @elderofziyon. And a reminder: while Israel is the immediate target, the ultimate goal is to render the entire West incapable of defending itself militarily.

UPDATE: And I failed to note another lie in the same paragraph. No Israeli troops or civilians, except a few kidnap victims, were in Gaza on October 7, and thus Gaza was not “occupied” except in the most tendentious of imaginations.