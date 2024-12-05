KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Team Trump 47 Is Working Like Its First 100 Days Have Already Started. “This is precisely the way to deal with Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media. The Dem governors and mayors who have been getting in front of cameras threatening to fight Trump were hoping to get no pushback until next year. The New Trump Order (I’m running with this for a while) doesn’t play that way. This crew doesn’t let the Democrats suck all of the oxygen out of every room while trying to create a perverse public relations advantage. It pushes back.”