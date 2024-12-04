HE WAS CERTAINLY USED BY HIS OWN FATHER AT THE VERY LEAST: Was Hunter Biden a Tool of the CIA? “When congressional committees wanted to know what Hunter Biden’s new ‘sugar bro’ motive was in paying millions of the princeling’s back taxes, they were stiffed-armed, Heisman-like, from those in the Deep State intelligence community (IC) who told them to back off. The ‘or else’ was a given.”