퍼시픽 림 바나나 리퍼블릭: South Korea’s president Yoon could face severe consequences for his martial law stunt.

What this brief but extraordinary episode amounted to was a deployment of troops to the parliament building to bar the entrance of lawmakers. That operation failed utterly, as protesters were quickly on the scene to take on the military, in some cases with fire extinguishers, and facilitate the entrance of the representatives. And 190 lawmakers made it in, every single one of whom then voted for the suspension of the martial law decree (including nineteen members of Yoon’s own People Power Party — or PPP). A few hours later President (at the time of writing) Yoon rescinded it.

What now? The next step would seem to be the impeachment of Yoon, which a coalition of lawmakers from six opposition parties have called for today and which could be voted on within seventy-two hours. Lawmaker Hwang Un-ha summed up the mood when he told reporters that “the parliament should focus on immediately suspending the president’s business to pass an impeachment bill,” while the leader of Yoon’s PPP has called for defense minister Kim Yong-hyun to be fired and for the entire cabinet to resign.

But it could get worse than that for Yoon, and any others who were party to the decision to issue the decree — who that might be currently remains unclear. A senior member of the opposition party Park Chan-dae said that “even if martial law is lifted, he cannot avoid treason charges.”

Yoon will be lucky to escape jail. He can be impeached by the National Assembly if more than two-thirds of lawmakers vote for it. Yoon’s party controls 108 seats in the 300-member legislature but how many, if any, remain loyal to him is unclear. Yoon would then face trial at the constitutional court, which can seal his fate with a vote by six of the nine justices. In that event, or if he chose to resign, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would act as interim leader until a new election, which would have to be held within sixty days.