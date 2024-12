DOG BITES MAN: Justice Ketanji Jackson Makes a Fool of Herself During Oral Arguments.

Ketanji Brown Jackson just compared bans on sex changes for kids to bans on interracial marriage. pic.twitter.com/XOOZRLOI2N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 4, 2024

Embarrassing stuff — but hardly a surprise from the woman who couldn’t say what a woman is.