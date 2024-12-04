CHRISTIAN TOTO ON THE TRUMP EFFECT: Stewart, Rowling, Spacey Defy Woke Mob.

President-Elect Donald Trump hasn’t taken the oath of office yet, but he’s already had a pop culture impact.

One late-night comic pushed partisanship aside to speak actual truth to power. Progressive host Jon Stewart railed against President Joe Biden’s blanket pardon for son Hunter Biden from his “Daily Show” perch.

“I didn’t know pardons covered crimes you ‘may have’ commited. I’m surprised Biden didn’t include the phrase ‘on Earth 1 or any of the Earths in the multi-verse,’” he said.

Progressive stars have fled the free speech confines of X for the fledgling Bluesky platform following Trump’s re-election. The list includes Mark Hamill, Rob Reiner, Alyssa Milano and Stephen King.

A more startling example?

Actor Kevin Spacey, still canceled for serial sex abuse allegations, recently visited Israel alongside journalist Douglas Murray. The trip allowed the two-time Oscar winner, who has been cleared in two court cases but faces a new legal hurdle in 2025, to view areas of the country devastated by the Oct. 7 attacks.

It’s hardly a move an actor seeking a Hollywood comeback would take. Many of his peers have sided with the Palestinian cause following Oct. 7.