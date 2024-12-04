ACE OF SPADES: The Hunter Biden Pardon Has Stripped Bare the Democrats’ Years-Long Preening About How They’re the Party That “Respects the Rule of Law.”
SCOTT JENNINGS: Listen, you guys can spend all day long trying to spin this, that this is Donald Trump’s fault, that this is somehow caused by Donald Trump.
“Oh, he’s appointing the wrong people. Oh, he did it.” This is the worst possible thing a president could possibly do to his party and to the country. To sit for a year and say, “I will not do this. I will not do this. The rule of law is sacred. We have to respect the justice system, juries. We have to respect juries. We have to respect the guardrails and the norms of our democracy.” These people are liars.
“Inflation is transitory. Afghanistan is a success. The border is secure. Robert Hur is a liar. The videos are cheap fakes. Biden has a cold. He’ll never drop out. Oh, I’ll never pardon Hunter.” It’s all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan brain-rotted people are going to be outraged by this today.
He is going to leave office–you think 38-39% job approval is bad? Just you wait. Just you wait. He’s disgraced, disgraced today. Outrageous.
Related: Chuck Todd Rips The Bidens: They ‘Put The Entire Democratic Party…In The Position It’s In Now.’
NBC News chief political analyst Chuck Todd tore into President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden after the president issued a pardon on Sunday to their son, Hunter Biden, who was facing possible prison time over gun and tax crimes.
In a discussion with journalist Chris Cillizza, Todd said he knew “100%” the pardon was going to happen and insisted President Biden “needs therapy” because he has “not processed” the death of his older son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who passed away of brain cancer at the age of 46 in 2015.
If Todd knew “100%” the pardon was going to happen,” why was he berating Republican guests who brought up Hunter’s nasty habits?
Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross pointed out an interview with Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on NBC’s “Meet The Press” early last year in which Todd “went to the mat” for Hunter Biden when the first son was under investigation but had not yet been charged with any crimes.
“Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed because I’ve yet to see anybody explain. It is not a crime to make money off of your last name,” Todd said at one point. At another, he said, “Look, you can go back on your partisan cable cocoon and talk about media bias all you want. I understand it’s part of your identity.”
Todd isn’t mad at Joe and Hunter. Todd is mad because he’s a former Democratic Party operative who for years feigned at being an above it all political “ref” (his word) and pretended that was no liberal bias in old media, and has finally been exposed as just another Democratic Party operative with a byline.