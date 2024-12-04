KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Attack Dems and Squish Republicans Have Knives Out for Hegseth. “The only time that Lindsey Graham wasn’t an insufferable squish was a brief period during Trump’s first term. Even that didn’t last long. It isn’t at all surprising that he would pop up as one of the early problems now.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.