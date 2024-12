KEVIN DOWNEY JR: Libs Are Shocked That Biden Is a Liar. Wait Until They See His Encore. “As his term winds down, Biden is going scorched earth on the Democratic Party and the rest of the world.”

He was never a nice guy — and then his own party booted him from the office he’d effectively sold his soul 50 years ago to win. The results ought to be at least entertaining.

For what it’s worth, I went long on popcorn back in July.