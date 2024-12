THE TRUE MINIMUM WAGE IS ALWAYS ZERO: Days of disabled workers earning less than $7.25 an hour may soon be over. “The rule, if passed, would no longer allow employers to apply for certificates under Section 14(c) of Fair Labor Standards Act, which allows for the subminimum wage. It would set a three-year phase-out period for employers who currently have existing certificates.”

Easy call: Fewer people with disabilities will have jobs.