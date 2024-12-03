BIDEN EVEN LOST CUOMO: Former Gov. Cuomo knocks Biden for ‘sad,’ ‘hypocritical’ pardon: ‘People are fed up.’

“It makes me sad. I understand the semantic difference they’re trying to make. ‘He didn’t lie. He changed his mind.’ Yeah, I think it’s sad. It’s hypocritical. He said he wasn’t going to do it, and he did,” Cuomo said on WABC radio Monday.

“Now, look, everyone understands family first and that you’ll do anything for your children and you would literally put your life on the line for your child,” he continued. “Everyone understands that. But what they don’t understand is changing your mind, saying one thing and doing something else.”

“And also the justification for it. ‘Look, the justice system is political.’ It’s your justice system, President Biden! What a damning commentary to say, ‘The federal justice system was political, and that’s why they prosecuted my son.’ To say your justice system was playing politics after we just went through a campaign where we saw Donald Trump saying the same thing,” Cuomo added.