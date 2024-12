WELL, GOOD: Chad Chronister, Donald Trump’s pick to run the DEA, withdraws name from consideration.

More… much more:

I am from Tampa Bay, Florida. I have followed Chad Chronister's career and people are asking me why he is a bad pick to be head of DEA. Conservatives here do not support Chronister. Chronister is a woke and weak Democrat plant and will backstab President Trump. He cannot be… pic.twitter.com/AfGxiFXvIc

— Spence Rogers (@SpenceRogers) December 1, 2024