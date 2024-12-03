DOGE: US spent $151 BILLION on illegal immigration in 2023 alone.

The figure as reported by DOGE would be comparable to the $151 billion the government spent on security programs for veterans and those who survive them in 2023, per the Daily Mail. Under the Biden-Harris administration, illegal immigration has skyrocketed, with record-breaking numbers of people flowing into the country.

DOGE, a non-governmental entity, will provide recommendations to the Trump administration on slashing regulations as well as cutting down spending. In recent weeks, since the organization took shape, it has been highlighting government waste on its X account.

The government spent the staggering $151 billion on illegal immigration, but has other areas that could be cut, as highlighted by DOGE. The National Institutes of Health spent $1.8 billion on studying the health impacts of “racism” in 2024. DOGE highlighted the spending in a post late in November, “In 2024, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) spent $1.8 billion studying racism.”