‘JESUS CHRIST:’ Social Media Erupts Over House Democrats STILL Mocking Inflation Worries After Election Beatdown.

Social media erupted on Tuesday after the X account for the Democratic members of the House Ways and Means Committee went out of its way to mock Americans over their continued concerns about rising prices.

Reposting a tweet claiming that despite “record air travel, holiday shopping busting records,” and “stock market all-time highs,” there remain “some Pollyannas” whining that the economy is “the worst ever,” the Ways and Means Democrats account added, “And here we were thinking y’all couldn’t afford eggs!”

Onlookers reacted to it like they might a particularly ugly car crash.

“Jesus Christ,” exclaimed the popular New Liberals (formerly Neoliberal) account.

* * * * * * * * *

“They never learn,” chimed in House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN).

“‘But how can things be unaffordable when people are spending record amounts of money on things? Checkmate, losers!’” tweeted one right-wing personality unimpressed not only with the messaging, but the logic behind the post.

A CBS News exit poll from the 2024 election — which saw Republicans win the presidency as well as both chambers of Congress — found that 53% of voters called inflation a “moderate hardship” over the last year and an additional 22% called it a “severe hardship.”

The same survey found that only 24% of Americans said their personal financial situation was better than it was four years ago, as compared to 45% who said it was worse.

The tweet sparking the firestorm of criticism was later deleted.