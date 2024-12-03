SOON, IT WILL SEEM VERY STRANGE THAT THEY EVER DIDN’T: Federal student loan borrowers in default may again face wage garnishments, collections.

Struggling student loan borrowers can see if they qualify for a deferment or forbearance, experts say.

If you’re out of work, you can request an unemployment deferment with your servicer. If you’re dealing with another financial challenge, meanwhile, you may be eligible for an economic hardship deferment. Those who qualify for a hardship deferment include people receiving certain types of federal or state aid.

Other, lesser-known deferments include the graduate fellowship deferment, the military service and post-active duty deferment and the cancer treatment deferment.

Student loan borrowers who don’t qualify for a deferment may request a forbearance.

Under this option, borrowers can keep their loans on hold for as long as three years, according to the U.S. Department of Education. However, because interest accrues during the forbearance period, borrowers can be hit with a larger bill when it ends, advocates warn.

Income-driven repayment plans can be a great option for borrowers who are worried they won’t be able to afford their bills for a longer period. Those plans cap your monthly payments at a percentage of your discretionary income and forgive any of your remaining debt after a certain number of years. Some people wind up with a $0 bill.

It’s best to explore these options sooner rather than later.