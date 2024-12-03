POLITICO: The anti-Trump movement is in tatters. Now it’s scrambling to remain relevant.

But congressional Republicans may be less willing to buck Trump once he resumes office in January and the business of vetting his Cabinet picks moves out from behind closed doors. Public acts of defiance risk not just Trump’s wrath, but primary challenges in 2026 — and few GOP senators are positioned to win reelection without his voters.

Meanwhile, the number of Trump’s opponents in the upper chamber will again dwindle in the next Congress. And the remaining two Republican senators who voted for his impeachment, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, will no longer be enough to tank a nomination on their own.

“It’s got to start in Congress,” Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia who endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump, said in an interview. “You’ve got to have serious-minded senators willing to hold the conservative line and filter out as much anger and grievance-filled decision-making as possible.”

But if that bulwark crumbles, so, too, might the last vestiges of the broader Trump resistance.

Asked where Never Trumpers go from here, Jeff Timmer, former executive director of the Michigan GOP and a member of the Lincoln Project, told POLITICO: “You mean reeducation camps? I’m being an optimist.”