SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT DECLARES EMERGENCY MARTIAL LAW, SAYS OPPOSITION SIDES WITH NORTH KOREA:

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared an “emergency martial law,” Tuesday accusing the country’s opposition of controlling the parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government with anti-state activities. Yoon made the announcement in a televised briefing, vowing to “eradicate pro-North Korean forces and protect the constitutional democratic order.” It wasn’t immediately clear how Yoon’s step would affect the country’s governance and democracy. The move drew immediate opposition from politicians, including the leader of his own conservative party, Han Dong-hoon, who called the decision “wrong” and vowed to “stop it with the people.” Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost to Yoon in the 2022 presidential election, called Yoon’s announcement “illegal and unconstitutional.” “Through this martial law, I will rebuild and protect the free Republic of Korea, which is falling into the depths of national ruin,” Yoon said during a televised speech, invoking South Korea’s formal name.

In response: South Korea troops try to storm parliament after martial law declared.

Troops were seen trying to enter the South Korean parliament on Wednesday after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a surprise late-night TV address that slammed domestic political opponents and sent shockwaves through the country. Live television footage showed troops apparently tasked with imposing martial law attempting to enter the assembly building, and parliamentary aides were seen trying to push the soldiers back by spraying fire extinguishers. Yoon said on Tuesday night that opposition parties had taken the parliamentary process hostage. He vowed to eradicate “shameless pro-North Korean anti-state forces” and said he had no choice but to take the measure to safeguard constitutional order. Shortly after Yoon made his announcement, people began gathering outside the parliament building, some of them shouting: “Withdraw emergency martial law!”

And: South Korean parliament votes to defy president by lifting his declaration of martial law.

Developing, as they say.

UPDATE: “Martial Law Declared in South Korea Then Quickly Voted Down,” John Sexton writes. “This is obviously a constitutional crisis and things can change quickly. We’ll have to wait and see how the president reacts to having his declaration voted down by the same Assembly politicians he vowed to stop. There’s some speculation that impeachment proceedings will begin next. Also, you have to wonder what North Korea’s dictator is making of all of this. So far they don’t seem to have done much of anything.”