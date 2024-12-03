CRISIS BY DESIGN: Judge accused of ‘willful misconduct’ for letting illegal immigrant escape court.

More (from a non-paywalled link):

The Commission on Judicial Conduct on Dec. 2 formally charged District Court Judge Shelley M. Richmond Joseph with multiple counts of judicial misconduct stemming from the same events that once had her facing federal criminal charges.

On April 2, 2018, Joseph allegedly helped a defendant in her courtroom, Jose Medina-Perez, avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seeking to detain Medina-Perez under a civil immigration detainer after his release from state custody.

According to the charges, Joseph allowed an off-the-record discussion in her courtroom — a direct violation of Massachusetts District Court Special Rule 211, which mandates the recording of all courtroom proceedings. This sidebar, lasting 52 seconds, allegedly included plans to permit the defendant to avoid ICE custody by exiting through the courthouse’s rear sally-port door.

The CJC asserts that Joseph’s actions during and after the April 2018 incident, including her statements to court officials and investigators, reflect a pattern of willful misconduct and dishonesty. Joseph also allegedly violated state policy by instructing court personnel to exclude ICE agents from certain courthouse areas.

Joseph is charged with violating the following rules in the Code of Judicial Conduct: Rule 1.1 (failing to comply with the law), Rule 1.2 (acting in a manner that undermines public confidence in judicial independence and integrity), Rules 2.2 and Rule 2.5 (failing to perform judicial duties fairly, impartially, and competently) and Rule 2.16 (failing to cooperate candidly with judicial disciplinary authorities).

The CJC has requested the Supreme Judicial Court appoint a hearing officer to oversee public proceedings, which are expected to begin within 30 to 60 days of the appointment.