EDITH WILSON: THE NEXT GENERATION: How Jill Biden led the family campaign to pressure Joe into changing his mind on a Hunter pardon.

For months, President Joe Biden relentlessly insisted there was no chance of offering his son Hunter a pardon.

But he ultimately changed his mind, emerging from a Thanksgiving vacation at a $36 million Nantucket compound on Sunday to drop the bombshell announcement he would be saving Hunter from a potential jail term.

DailyMail.com can now reveal what really happened during that five-day stay on a chilly Massachusetts island and the lead up to the holiday that prompted Biden to make the call – no matter the stain on his legacy.

The decision came after a week of intense family time, including a baby shower for his first great-grandchild and being cocooned with his wife and children on Nantucket’s inner harbor.

At the heart of the 82-year-old’s decision was family, both Joe Biden’s unconditional love for his and the deep loyalty the Bidens’ have for one another.

Leading the charge was Jill Biden, known as her son’s ‘biggest defender.’ With her at the Nantucket compound were Hunter himself, wife Melissa and the Bidens’ daughter Ashley.