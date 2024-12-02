JUST NBC THE INSANITY! Yale psychiatrist calls it ‘essential’ for liberals to cut off Trump-voting loved ones during holidays.

With the holiday season approaching, a prominent mental health expert told MSNBC viewers that they should feel justified in cutting ties with relatives that voted for President-elect Donald Trump. Yale University chief psychiatry resident Dr. Amanda Calhoun spoke to MSNBC host Joy Reid on Friday night about ways liberals who are devastated with Trump’s re-election this week can cope with news, including separating from certain loved ones. “So, if you are going into a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you… it’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why,” Calhoun told Reid.

More from Calhoun: She’s Chief Resident of Yale’s Child Psychiatry Program. She Also Says Her Husband Can’t Have White Friends ‘Unless They Meet Me First.’ Dr. Amanda Calhoun says psychiatry ‘is rooted in anti-Black racism.’

As Ed Morrissey writes in response, “one has to wonder whether MSNBC is trying to cram a decade’s worth of crazy into the few months they have left. If so, then Joy Reid is the woman to deliver.”

If this year is their Götterdämmerung, Keith Olbermann must be thrilled that MSNBC is going out in a crescendo of madness not seen since his heyday there: Rachel Maddow’s former mentor says she ‘lost her principles’ for $25m salary.

Keith Olbermann, whom Maddow has previously credited with starting her television career, claimed that his former protege had abandoned her principles for her lofty salary. Maddow is reported to have negotiated a $25 million salary in a five-year deal with MSNBC for a weekly show, even though her viewership has plummeted following Donald Trump’s election win earlier this month. Olbermann, who hosted Countdown with Keith Olbermann for eight years until 2011, made the remark after a social media user suggested that MSNBC, a liberal network, might have to “change its identity” if sold off by parent company Comcast. They added: “Or maybe [Rachel Maddow] should leave and build a new operation.” Olbermann replied: “She just re-signed for $25 million. If you think she’d do anything for principle, I’ll light a candle for you.”

Olbermann thinks Maddow should resign, huh? But then Olbermann thinks everyone he dislikes should resign:

Note that there are many more names besides those in my screencap – and the day isn’t over yet.