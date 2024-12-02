SOCTT PINSKER: Deconstructing Liberal Mythology and Slaughtering Liberal Mermaids.

Right now, the Democrats are disoriented.

For years, they rocked themselves to sleep with the following fictions: Donald Trump is a Nazi racist, and only white supremacists support him! Joe Biden is as sharp as a tack! Liberals are in the majority! Kamala Harris is a fine, capable candidate! We’re morally superior to those crass, shallow Republicans because we believe in the rule of law: You don’t see Joe Biden pardoning his idiot kid Hunter, do you?

It’s been a strange six months.

First, Biden wasn’t “sharp as a tack.” He was sick and diminished. Next, Trump wasn’t a Nazi: He’s the president-elect of the United States with a majority mandate. Record numbers of blacks, Hispanics, and 65% of Native Americans supported him. Kamala Harris was a lousy candidate, wasted billions of dollars, and owes her #2 position to her ethnicity and gender. And finally, it’s now perfectly clear that Joe Biden was lying about never pardoning Hunter Biden.

That’s an awful lot of myths to collapse at once.