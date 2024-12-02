TAY-TAY WILL BE TRAPPED IN 2020 FOREVER:

I had forgotten the meaning of the phrase “raw dogging,” and was more than a little trepidatious about what I would encounter when I typed those words into Google: The ‘Rawdogging’ Flights Trend, Explained.

[I]n this golden age of in-flight entertainment with all these options available to travelers, who would want to just stare ahead at the seatback, watching nothing but perhaps the flight map for the duration of a long-haul flight?

The trend is referred to as “rawdogging” a flight and it basically means foregoing any of the in-flight perks—no in-flight entertainment, no snacks or beverages from the carts rolling through the aisles, and, in the most extreme cases, no drinking water or napping.

Like many trends, it’s playing out on TikTok, with some travelers posting about their most extreme rawdogging flight feats: “Just rawdogged a 7-hour flight (new personal best) no headphones, no movie, no water, nothing,” wrote one user: @oiwudini, a Manchester-based DJ and producer. “The power of my mind knows no bounds.”