TO BE FAIR, ESTONIA DIDN’T SUBSIDIZE THE IMPORTATION OF A NEW CRIMINAL CLASS FROM ABROAD:

Sweden is considering to outsource some of its prisons to Estonia. After a dramatic rise in violent crime, Swedish prisons are overcrowded. In Estonia, the situation is the opposite. A drastic decrease in crime has left the country with half of its prisons empty. pic.twitter.com/1X2qBcmWoD — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 1, 2024

According to the replies, that picture is of “a cell in the Swedish maximum security prison Kumla.”

Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the surprisingly posh tiny home-style living.