THAT WAS THE QUADRENNIAL THAT WAS:

“No one is above the law.” Some exceptions do apply, however:

No one is Above the Law. Except for the Biden Family.pic.twitter.com/s6oD5Jny3S — AJ Huber (@Huberton) December 2, 2024

And: a corporate media supercut: Obviously Biden would never pardon Hunter:

“This week, of course, Hunter Biden was found guilty, & Joe Biden has very clearly said he would not pardon his son, he would not commute his sentence. How stark is this difference? I mean, how can Republicans keep making this argument now that Joe Biden has really put it out… https://t.co/VD6NUDNXgx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2024

Roger Kimball adds that the Hunter Biden pardon has silver linings:

There are two silver linings in this abominable episode, however. One is that the stench of legal favoritism will cling to the Democrats for years to come. Critics have been complaining that they have run a two-tier justice system for years. Joe Biden just demonstrated that in the most egregious fashion. The second bright spot includes victims of the Democrats’ two-tier system of justice, the January 6 hostages who are rotting as political prisoners in Merrick Garland’s DC gulag. Donald Trump has spoken frequently about the possibility of pardoning unfairly incarcerated pawns. Biden’s outrageous abuse of his authority makes that much more likely. I hope the executive order is teed-up for January 20 at 12:01.

And there’s a third: the corruption of the DNC-MSM was exposed for all to see, as Ed Morrissey writes: “In every step and in every way, the Protection Racket Media served as Biden’s wingman. They dutifully regurgitated his spin as established fact, and when that didn’t work, they made Republicans the story rather than Biden. That instinct carried through even to last night, as Politico and other news outlets focused on Republican reactions rather than report that Joe had just issued a 10-year free pass to the chief bagman for Biden Inc. Even [Politico’s Alexander Burns’] caustic response deflects from that and onto the coming administration’s attempts to root out politicization and weaponization in federal law enforcement.”