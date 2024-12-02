NEW JAAAAAAG DESIGN LEAKED: Jaguar’s ‘Barbie pink’ electric car leaked online. Images appearing to show the concept vehicle draw comparisons with Thunderbirds and Pink Panther.

Jaguar’s controversial new concept electric car has been leaked online – showing the vehicle in Barbie pink. Images appearing to show the new model have been posted on X by Autocar magazine showing the sleek, low-slung vehicle with a long bonnet and wide grille. The car, which will be officially unveiled at Miami Art Week tonight, is shown in bold pink and metallic blue. The hot pink vehicle has drawn comparisons with the FAB 1 car driven by Lady Penelope in Thunderbirds and the Barbie car. Others have suggested that Jaguar should be renamed Pink Panther in light of the overhaul.

My immediate take is that the new Jag is hideous — it looks like someone mated Elon Musk’s Cybertruck with the 1990s-era Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile:

When Jag’s new ad campaign dropped, many people speculated as to who the heretofore unseen new car would be aimed at — and now we know. Remember the “Ambiguously Gay Duo” from the 1996-2011-era of Saturday Night Live? Gentlemen of the crime fighting world, your new “bold pink” electric steed awaits!

Exit quote:

