NBC NEWS: Biden’s Lying About Pardoning Hunter Was Part of the Plan. As Charles Cooke writes:

In case you missed the key line, I’ll print it again: They said it was decided at the time that he would publicly say he would not pardon his son even though doing so remained on the table. Astonishing.

Karol Markowicz adds:

Ben Domenech writes: Hunter’s pardon is the legacy of Joe Biden’s weakness.

Democrats and their media cogs will write this off as the action of a loving father. But it isn’t. It’s doing the same thing that these partisans have always done — give Hunter Biden a pass, treating him like he’s a dysfunctional teenager instead of a pompous fifty-four-year-old prick whose day job is as a corrupt artist and night job is “sober-ish” in the mid-Atlantic sense. The Big Guy is cut from the same hypocritical cloth. He won’t even meet his granddaughter — I have. She’s lovely and polite — and I gave her a fruit snack. Joe should try it sometime. Love sometimes requires you to be tough, to require honorable consequences, especially in the face of addiction of all forms. But Joe Biden is not tough or honorable. He just wears the aviators to make him look like he is. No one ever really bought it — and now we know for sure.

It’s also the legacy of a media that cheerfully defended Biden for years: Straight-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist Apart for Claiming Biden Didn’t Lie About Hunter Pardon.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @ScottJenningsKY takes a blowtorch to DNC shill who says Biden 'wasn’t lying' when he said he wouldn't pardon Hunter. This is four minutes of straight FIRE: "It's all a lie. It is all a grift. Every American except the most partisan, brain-rotted people are going… pic.twitter.com/WbR2kgNomn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 2, 2024

Former Hillary flack Karen Finney’s smirks and eye-rolls during this segment are telling, as he reminds her, “You don’t have to defend this. He’s leaving office. You don’t have to defend it. You don’t have to die on this hill. You can say this is wrong, because everybody knows that it is. It’s wrong.” Jennings asks, “Are you fine with the lying? Are you fine with him sitting before the election all year and lying to the American people? Are you fine with the lying about it?”

Yes, the entire DNC-MSM decided it’s perfectly fine with Biden’s lying, even as he’s headed out the door, and in their enabling of it over the last five years, ever since began his presidential run.

Exit quote: