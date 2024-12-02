CHANGE: Costco to stop selling books year-round at most stores starting in January.

Membership warehouse chain Costco is axing most of its book sections, ending year-round sales of books at most of its over 600 U.S. locations starting in January.

The first rumblings of the move came last summer when the retailer told publishers that books would be stocked during only the holiday season from September to December starting in 2025, unnamed publishing executives told The New York Times.

Stores in some markets, like Alaska and Hawaii, had already stopped book sales.