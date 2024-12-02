I QUESTION THE FUTURE OF THE UK, PERIOD: Man arrested for ‘kapo’ slur questions Jewish future in Britain. The UK is prosecuting one person for referring to Jew haters as … “Jew haters,” and another for referring to a leftist rabbi as a “fake rabbi” and “kapo.” Meanwhile, mobs of antisemites shout genocidal slogans in the street unmolested. Thank goodness for the First Amendment…