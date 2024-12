POLITICO: Republicans Pounce! Republicans pounce on Biden pardoning his son, Hunter.

Screencap, in case Politico later revises their headline:

Evergreen:

UPDATE: After getting blitzed on Twitter, Politico updates their headline: “Republicans say Biden is a ‘liar’ after he pardons his son, Hunter.” Note that the Politico is still pouncing in its URL, though.