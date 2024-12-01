UNEXPECTEDLY! Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to.
And thus:
Joe Biden just gave Trump the ammunition to pardon every single J6 rioter that he has the power to.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 2, 2024
