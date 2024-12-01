WELL, YES: Former Democratic lawmaker says party needs ‘rebrand’ post-Trump win.
Former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) criticized the structure of his party during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”
“We need a rebrand. I think you and I have been talking about this since 2016,” Ryan said in the clip highlighted by Mediate. “Like, our brand is toxic in so many places and it is like, you are a Democrat? That’s the stuff we get like in Ohio.”
The lawmaker said Democrats need a complete “reboot” echoing other party leaders after a somewhat unexpected landslide loss in November where Republicans claimed the House, the Senate and the White House.
“We need a complete reboot. We need a complete reboot with the DNC. We need a complete rebranding. We got to get back established into our values,” Ryan said.
“What does it mean to be a Democrat? People want to trust us. They don’t want to go to Donald Trump.”
“Not Trump” was pretty much the party’s brand this year, Mr. Ryan. How’d that work out for you?