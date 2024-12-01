WELL, YES: Former Democratic lawmaker says party needs ‘rebrand’ post-Trump win.

Former Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) criticized the structure of his party during a Saturday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.”

“We need a rebrand. I think you and I have been talking about this since 2016,” Ryan said in the clip highlighted by Mediate. “Like, our brand is toxic in so many places and it is like, you are a Democrat? That’s the stuff we get like in Ohio.”

The lawmaker said Democrats need a complete “reboot” echoing other party leaders after a somewhat unexpected landslide loss in November where Republicans claimed the House, the Senate and the White House.

“We need a complete reboot. We need a complete reboot with the DNC. We need a complete rebranding. We got to get back established into our values,” Ryan said.

“What does it mean to be a Democrat? People want to trust us. They don’t want to go to Donald Trump.”