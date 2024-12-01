HMM: Elon Musk Sues to Stop OpenAI’s For-Profit Transformation.

Attorneys for Musk argue in their filing that OpenAI should be blocked from “benefitting from wrongfully obtained competitively sensitive information or coordination via the Microsoft-OpenAI board interlocks.”

As the report noted, this new filing is the latest battle in a legal war between OpenAI and Musk, who was involved in the company’s early days. OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit AI research organization, and four years later added a for-profit entity called OpenAI LP as a subsidiary of the nonprofit unit.

In February, Musk filed a complaint alleging that OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman violated the company’s founding principles by emphasizing profits over benefiting humanity, and by establishing close ties to Microsoft.

Musk withdrew that suit in June but refiled it two months later, adding claims of unfair business practices and allegations that, as someone involved in the launch of OpenAI, he was manipulated into believing the company would be a nonprofit.

And last month, Musk added antitrust claims against OpenAI and Microsoft to the suit, claiming the two companies colluded to remove competition in AI.

Musk accused Altman of “rampant self-dealing” between OpenAI and other companies, and alleged that Altman pushed the company into a “de facto merger” with Microsoft.