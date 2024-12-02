THE RATCHET EFFECT: Despite election losses, waning public support, climate groups, politicians say won’t change plans.

Despite signs that the climate agenda isn’t selling anymore, at least the way anti-fossil fuel advocates want, many climate-aligned politicians and activists are swearing they’ll continue the fight as if the election and public opinion were still in their favor.

“President-elect Trump won the election, but his billionaire oil and gas cronies don’t get to rule,” Natural Resource Defense Council President Manish Bapna declared on Nov. 5, the day Trump won reelection.

Bapna vowed that the NRDC will ramp up litigation efforts to push back against any attempts to roll back the climate agenda of the Biden-Harris administration.

“If he [Trump] tries to roll back urgently needed climate gains, or follow his radical Project 2025 roadmap to environmental ruin, we’ll stand up for the environment and public health – in the court of public opinion and in our courts of law,” Bapna said.