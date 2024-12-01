THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: Did Biden Make His Anti-Semitism Official?

[A] few months later shortly after the book his the bookstore shelves, [Reagan advisor Martin] Anderson was watching TV news coverage of Reagan getting off the helicopter on the White House lawn and approaching a bank of microphones for some brief but rare comments to the media about something, and lo and behold! Reagan was clutching a copy of Anderson’s book under his arm, with the title plainly visible for the cameras and easy to make out. It was visible in photos that appeared in newspapers. Anderson took this as a much better boost for the book than a dust jacket blurb. And Anderson knew it was no coincidence or happenstance. This story came back to me over the weekend with the photos of Joe Biden emerging from a Nantucket bookstore holding in plain sight the book he purchased: Rashid Khalidi’s The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017. Khalidi is a former spokesperson for the PLO, defender of Hamas terrorism, and a vicious anti-Semite, full stop. He is also an emeritus professor of Middle East studies at Columbia University, naturally. It is quite possible that in his senile state Biden isn’t actually replicating Reagan’s deliberate act of promoting a book with an implicit presidential endorsement. But you’d think that aides, or his super-smart son Hunter, who was with him, would have made him keep it in a bag. Deliberate or not, it is revealing.

The pre-2020 Biden, who spent his entire adult life obsessed with ultimately winning the White House would of course have known the value of a presidential endorsement of a book, and had seen his former (and current) boss posing prominently in 2008 on the campaign trail with Fareed Zakaria’s The Post-American World, in a deliberate foreshadowing of the “fundamental transformation” to come, which garnered his fellow leftist massive amounts of free publicity.

But this is the Trunalimunumaprzure-era Biden we’re talking about today. The fact that Khalidi’s book is upside down lends credence to it quickly being stuck in the (p)resident’s hand for a photo-op, to signal to the far left that the empty husk of a man serving out his final days isn’t “Genocide Joe,” or at the very least, the people actually running the country are supportive of their fight against Israel.