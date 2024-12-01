BOOKS TO READ AND GIFT: Over on X, Steven Sinofsky has an interesting list of books to read and gift this season. This includes my book Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, regarding which he says: “This book is an **infuriating** look at the arbitrary and cynical world of racial and ethnic classification. It is filled with the absurdity of the legislation, court battles, and cynical application of what amount to fairly nonsensical classifications when considering the goal.”