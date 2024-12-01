STEVE KRAKAUER: Why Trump Won, and the Establishment Lost.

Then there’s the trans ad. You know it — it became a centerpiece of the Trump campaign, and a storyline since the election over whether it truly had a tangible impact in moving votes toward the GOP candidate. It was based on reporting, interestingly enough, from CNN’s Andy Kaczynski, that even Erin Burnett was shocked about when she heard it spelled out for her for the first time on-air.

But the ad itself is worth exploring as the conclusion here to wrap up the answer for our friend Aaron. “Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners” is both true, and a jarring statement. She’s there in her own words about it. And not just prisoners, but for detained illegal immigrants — connecting the issue to a core concern of voters, and the border crisis. It’s — to use a term that was popularized and then abandoned by Kamala’s VP pick who literally no one will remember in two years — weird.

But the kicker is the end: “Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for you.” Sure, if you use they/them pronouns, you’re definitely turned off by the ad. But that’s such an infinitesimal percentage of Americans, it resonates broadly. And most importantly, it has a double meaning. Yes, it’s about the obscure trans issue itself. But it’s also about Kamala being for “them” — the establishment, the elite, the people that don’t understand the everyday American and their plight. Trump… is for “you.” That’s easy. And it’s extremely effective.

And most importantly, it resonates because Kamala never had an effective counter. She couldn’t — she was installed as the nominee by “them.” She was for “unity”…with “them.” And she had the personality that was for “them” too.

We’ll see if Democrats take lessons from the 2024 drubbing. But the corporate press should understand that they were “them” in this election too. And if they want to re-establish any semblance of trust that has eroded over the past decade, they need to be seen as for “you,” not “them.”