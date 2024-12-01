ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: George Clooney Is Super Angry at Barack Obama, And I’m Just Loving It.

“We are not going to win in November with this president”, he declared. Biden, 82, heeded that advice 11 days later, ceding his campaign to Vice President Harris. And the minute Kamala’s historic bid for the White House came up short, Clooney started taking heat! “Since I’m in a deep depression and feel like lashing out at someone, what’s the plan now, George Clooney?” One of his many same-party critics writes on social media. “It’s all George Clooney’s fault!”

Meanwhile, Trump supporters gleefully taunted the uber-liberal star.

“Trump should not forget to thank Hollywood celebrities – especially George Clooney”, cracked one poster.

A political mole told RadarOnline.com it was Obama who urged Clooney to call for Biden – his own vice president – to end his sputtering campaign, fearing the fallout if he did it himself.

“Obama and Clooney have been tight for years, and George became Barack’s surrogate in leading the charge for Joe to step away”, explained the source. “Barack knew he would look like a traitor if he publicly called for Joe to be cut loose. And now, he’s trying to walk away from it all.

“George feels duped and vows he’s not going to be anyone’s political water boy anymore.”