ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Is Donald Trump the Long-Awaited Messiah of the Band ‘Rush’ Era?

A lot of us who went to those concerts so many years ago have noticed something kind of odd. After years of hoping and waiting for a government in this country that might understand and respect the power and full constitutional rights of the individual, we’ve been seeing something that looks a lot like a Rush concert at … MAGA rallies. We have a president-elect who says that if you like your lightbulbs and your gas-powered car, and if you want to keep them, you can. And you can dance along with your president, too. And he is assembling a Cabinet of dissidents who don’t believe that we need to be beholden to what has come before.

At the end of “2112,” the Elder Race of Man returns to overthrow the oppressive totalitarian Priests of the Temple of Syrinx, apparently to usher in an era of freedom, individualism and the right to dissent. So much of what we hear in “2112” — the final fall of the expert-driven bureaucrats — might actually happen in Washington in January 2025. So many Rush fans and others who suffered through the loss of individual freedom in the Obama era and in the Biden post-COVID, DEI, Green New Deal era and had a taste of freedom from 2017-2021 are now legitimately asking: Is Donald Trump the longed-for messiah we’ve been waiting for?