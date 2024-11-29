WELL, THIS CERTAINLY COUNTS AS “THINK DIFFERENT” IN THE AD WORLD IN 2024: Apple Releases Shocking Pro-Family Christmas Ad.

Apple released a pro-family ad reflecting on the joys of fatherhood to kick off the Christmas season after Jaguar’s recent ad was accused of peddling wokeness :

Apple just released the ad of the year. I would have never expected such a pro-family ad to come from this company.

The ad is shot mainly through the eyes of a loving father who struggles with hearing loss. It traces back over memories of his young daughter throughout her childhood, but they are muffled in sound because of his handicap.

In present day while the family is exchanging gifts around the Christmas tree, his daughter, whom he watched grow up, receives a guitar and begins to sing and play “Our House” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young. Once again, the father only detects muted notes as she strums. But then his wife hands him a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 that have a hearing aid feature. Suddenly, his daughter’s voice and the music become crystal clear. The old memories of his daughter that were previously dulled by his disability become vibrant.

The father sheds a tear as he listens to his child, presumably for the first time, with new aural acuity.

Many reactions on X were stunned at the wholesome, life-affirming ad from Apple, a company that has engaged in wokeness over the years. In its 2022 spring software update, Apple added a new emoji depicting a pregnant man, wading into the ever-escalating culture war debate about transgender issues. One takeaway after the 2024 presidential election has been that voters rejected Democrats’ focus on gender ideology while they neglected kitchen-table issues such as inflation and border security.