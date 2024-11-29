IT’S THE LITTLE THINGS: Lather, Rinse, Repeat: How ‘Bout Making Sure Troops Get Some %#$*ing Food?! “For some reason, known only to God and the military hierarchy, maintaining convenient access to sufficient FOOD for troops to function has proven to be an epic challenge for the dolts behind the desks.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.