BE HONEST, YOU WOULD BE TOO, IF YOU SUDDENLY HAD TO GO BACK TO WORK AFTER A FOUR YEAR LONG VACATION: White House reporters already ‘exhausted’ by second Trump administration.

The White House press corps is already “exhausted” at the outset of the second Trump administration.

“Anybody who went through it the last time remembers how nonstop it was. It ends up kind of becoming all-consuming and taking over your life. It wears you down,” New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker told Vanity Fair Wednesday, adding that “you have to expect that covering a big story is, by definition, taxing because it’s important.”

Reporters commented on how President-elect Donald Trump was already kicking off a hectic news cycle with his rapid policy and cabinet nomination announcements.

“Everybody’s exhausted, and he hasn’t even taken office yet,” Baker said.