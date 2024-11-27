FINALLY: Hitler Responds to the new Jaguar Ad.
I always thought of Hitler as much more of a VW and Porsche man — I’m surprised to see him take such an interest in Jags. Incidentally, we already know that the answer to his last query — the answer is yes, but with a key edit and some careful zooming-in on some of the shots, because Jag’s ad men really weren’t going to go all the way and risk putting their necks on the chopping block, to paraphrase Jim Treacher:
This is the version of the ad that @Jaguar created for the Middle Eastern market. Notice any differences? https://t.co/PRIS94vT2T pic.twitter.com/aIb4U6nnWA
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 20, 2024