CHANGE: Biden exits at all-time low, Trump in with highest approval.

A new Emerson College survey released Tuesday morning shows just a third of America, 36%, approve of the Democrat while 52% disapprove. The poll analysis called Biden’s rating “a four-year low for the president in Emerson polls.”

President-elect Donald Trump, meanwhile, is returning to the White House with one of his highest approval ratings ever, 54%. That is 6 points higher than his preelection approval, showing strongly that America likes what they’ve seen out of Mar-a-Lago so far.

And it’s not just MAGA. Approval of Trump is spread across a wide spectrum of the country, just like his election support.

“Trump’s favorability varies significantly by gender, race, and age,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “Trump’s strongest age cohort is among voters 40-59, with 60% viewing him favorably, compared to 48% among those over 70. Notably, his favorability has risen among younger voters, with 55% of those under 30 expressing a favorable opinion.”

He also said that 48% of women, 53% of Hispanic voters, and 28% of black voters approve of Trump.